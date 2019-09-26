|
Casey Jean Tarbert 1974—2019
On Saturday, September 21, 2019, Casey Jean Tarbert, devoted Christian, twenty-year Airforce Veteran, wife, and mother of two children arrived in heaven. Her warrior spirit and love for her children, fueled her in fighting a courageous three-year battle with Metastatic Breast Cancer. Even though cancer took her too soon, it could not deminish the essence of her character and her love of family and friends. She passed peacefully surrounded by her loving family at her mother's home. Casey was born on February 12, 1974 and was raised in Rock City, IL. She graduated from Dakota High School, Highland Community College, and Southern Illinois University. Casey served our country for twenty years in the United States Airforce where she deployed to Turkey, Italy, and served in support of Operation Northern Watch. Always the athlete, Casey was a bolt of lightning on the Dakota Highschool girls basketball team. She was hard to beat as a cowgirl, showing horses and riding the trails. Known for her fun-loving silliness, goofy faces and her ability to energize people , time spent with Casey was fun. She cherished her children and homeschooled them until this fall. Her "gatherings" built memories and brought a smile to all. Casey is survived by her husband Jeremiah Tarbert, children Kyley Cardoza and Clay Cardoza, her mother LaVon (Keith) Barth, her father Terry (MaryLou) Clay, her sister Carla Fiene, her grandmother Evelyn Cooksey and several aunts, uncles, cousins, a nephew and a niece. Casey was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Robert Eiseman, her uncle LaMont Eiseman, paternal grandmother Carol Kromhout, paternal grandfather Charles Clay. A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Community Church, Freeport, IL on November 10 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent: c/o LaVon Barth, 751 Seminole Dr., Freeport, Il 61032 in support of her children's future educational needs. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 26 to Sept. 28, 2019