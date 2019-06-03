The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Catherine Buske
Catherine "Kitty" Buske

Catherine "Kitty" Buske Obituary
Catherine "Kitty" Buske 1927—2019
Catherine "Kitty" Elizabeth Buske, age 91 of Stockton, IL passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born August 19, 1927 in Gratiot, WI to the late Albert and Lyda (Hughes) Schenkel. Catherine married Carson G. Buske on June 1, 1948. Carson passed away on December 16, 1991. She was a 1945 graduate of Stockton High School. Catherine was a member of Christ Lutheran Church. She was also a member and Treasurer for the VFW Auxiliary #1304 and Ladies Golf League. Catherine retired from being the bookkeeper for the Farmer's Exchange. She enjoyed traveling, reading and golfing. She is survived by her sons, Gary Buske of Louisa, VA and Craig (Jean) Buske of Madison, WI; her daughter, Jeanette (Thomas) Gulley of Springfield, TN; her sister, Orpha Bock of DeForest, WI; her three grandchildren, Bryan Rohr, Lisa Rohr, and Connie (Thomas) DeRoos; her five great grandchildren, Theresa, Montana, Thomas, Rose, and Ireland. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters Lonnie and Alta, and longtime friend, Earlene Logemann. The funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Christ Lutheran Church at 11:00 a.m. There will be a visitation on Friday, June 7, 2019 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 3 to June 5, 2019
