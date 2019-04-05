|
Cathleen Ockerman 1961—2019
Cathleen "Cathy" L. Ockerman, 57, of Rockford passed away on April 4, 2019 at Milestone Group Home in Rockford. She was born on July 4, 1961 to Edward and Margery (Fransen) Ockerman in Freeport. Cathy enjoyed life and music. She worked at a shelter workshop for the handicapped and participated in the Special Olympics for 33 years.
She is survived by her mother Margery of Freeport, two brothers; Charles (Julie) Ockerman of Monroe, WI, and Ken (Val) Ockerman of Montezuma, NC, several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Lena Burial Park in Lena, IL.
Pastor Ed Curry will officiate the services.
Cremation rites have been accorded.
A memorial has been established in her name.
