Home

POWERED BY

Services
LEAMONS FUNERAL HOME - LENA
210 WEST MAIN STREET
Lena, IL 61048
(815) 369-4512
Funeral Mass
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burial
Private
To be announced at a later date
Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Creighton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Creighton


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Creighton Obituary
Cecil Creighton 1932—2020
Cecil L. Creighton, 87 of Lena, IL passed away with family by his side at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born on September 6, 1932 to Walter and Mary Ellen (O'Halloran) Creighton. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1951 and served his country in the United State Navy "Naval Air Squadron VP-4". He married Margaret Collins, of Sydney, Australia, on August 3, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. Cecil was a lifelong area farmer. Cecil was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena, the Knights of Columbus, the Lena Lions Club, and a very active VFW member. He was a past Nora Township and JoDaviess County board member. Cecil was also a private pilot. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Cecil is survived by his children; Pauline Creighton of Elgin, IL, Carolyn Creighton of Clinton, IA, John (Denise) Creighton of Lena, IL, and Denise (Guy) Starbuck of Waunakee, WI, five grandchildren; Paul, Faith, and Mark Creighton, Creighton and Elizabeth Starbuck, a sister; Marita Moore of Freeport, IL, special friend Alita Lawfer, and good neighbors, Larry and Glenda Lott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret in 2007, a son Kevin in infancy, brothers Regis and Norman Creighton, and sister Wilma Groom.
In light of recent events, the funeral mass will be private.
Burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton, IL.
Father Michael Morrissey will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cecil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -