|
|
Cecil Creighton 1932—2020
Cecil L. Creighton, 87 of Lena, IL passed away with family by his side at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. He was born on September 6, 1932 to Walter and Mary Ellen (O'Halloran) Creighton. He graduated from Stockton High School in 1951 and served his country in the United State Navy "Naval Air Squadron VP-4". He married Margaret Collins, of Sydney, Australia, on August 3, 1957 at Holy Cross Catholic Church in Stockton. Cecil was a lifelong area farmer. Cecil was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Lena, the Knights of Columbus, the Lena Lions Club, and a very active VFW member. He was a past Nora Township and JoDaviess County board member. Cecil was also a private pilot. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with his family.
Cecil is survived by his children; Pauline Creighton of Elgin, IL, Carolyn Creighton of Clinton, IA, John (Denise) Creighton of Lena, IL, and Denise (Guy) Starbuck of Waunakee, WI, five grandchildren; Paul, Faith, and Mark Creighton, Creighton and Elizabeth Starbuck, a sister; Marita Moore of Freeport, IL, special friend Alita Lawfer, and good neighbors, Larry and Glenda Lott.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Margaret in 2007, a son Kevin in infancy, brothers Regis and Norman Creighton, and sister Wilma Groom.
In light of recent events, the funeral mass will be private.
Burial will take place at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery in Stockton, IL.
Father Michael Morrissey will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 8 to May 10, 2020