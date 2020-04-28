|
|
Chad William Myers 1971—2020
Chad William Myers, 48, of Freeport, IL, passed away on April 24, 2020 at home surrounded by loved ones. He was born on November 17, 1971 in Freeport to Dennis and Sondra (Edmunds) Myers. He was a Veteran and served in the US Navy from 1990-1994. He received his Bachelor's Degree in Film and Photography from Southern Illinois University. He married Kristi Eiler in 2000 and later divorced in 2018. He worked as a Broadcast Engineer in television and radio.
Survivors include his longtime girlfriend Melissa Nix, father Dennis Myers, step-mother Patty Ludewig-Myers, daughters Anastasia Laura Myers and (Sondra) Sophia Myers, brother Chris Myers, sister-in-law Laura Myers, nephews Charlie and Chase Myers, and ex-wife Kristi Eiler.
He was preceded in death by his mother Sondra Edmunds Myers.
Chad was a friend to everyone. He had an amazing sense of humor, a love of music, books, knowledge and art, deep love of his family and friends, and a kind and generous spirit. He was described as a light gone out too soon. A special thanks to all of the VA staff and FHN Hospice staff for their care and compassion.
A funeral service was held at the Myers residence Friday evening. Pastor Cal Haines officiated with a very warm, caring service with family and special friend Melissa Nix. Close friends Dave Moll, Dan Sheesley, Ted Freytag, and Jeremy Hill later served as pallbearers. It was a beautiful service to commemorate Chad's life. In addition, a virtual memorial call was held by friends Sunday evening, to be followed by an in person memorial service, which will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020