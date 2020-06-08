Charlene E. Koelling 2020
Charlene E. Koelling, daughter of William Prasse and Ellice (Drake) Prasse of Freeport/Forreston, passed away on Saturday, May 6, 2020 in Phoenix, Arizona. She is survived by her two children, Geoffrey Koelling and Jill Koelling Friedmann, her daughters in-law, Riley Koelling and Sarah Friedmann, as well as her sister, Helen Stamm (Lavern) and brother, Keith Prasse (Taffi).
Charlene taught biology and environmental science and was the head of the science department at Petersburg PORTA High School for 25 years. In 1993 she was honored as a National Milken Award winner for Education Excellence. She is also well known in the Midwest as a prolific quilter involved in numerous organizations to preserve the history of quilting. Two of her quilts are featured in "History from the Heart" by E. Duane Ehlert. Eight of her quilts and her historical quilt collection are housed at the Illinois State Museum.
Please support the Nature Conservancy (nature.org) in remembrance of Charlene.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Jun. 8 to Jun. 10, 2020.