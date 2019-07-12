The Freeport Journal Standard Obituaries
|
Walker Mortuary, Ltd. - Freeport
321 West Main Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 232-2136
Charlene Dewey
Charlene L. Dewey Obituary
Charlene L. Dewey 1941—2019
Charlene L. Dewey, age 77 of Freeport, IL passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. She was born August 4, 1941 in Freeport to the late Emerson and Betty (Higley) Schnell. Charlene was employed at Honeywell for 30 years. She was a member of the Ladies Aux. of the Eagles Club, spent many years volunteering for various community service agencies, was an avid flower gardener and loved all sorts of needlework, often winning ribbons at the county fair. She loved being busy and active and considered herself to be a spiritual person. Charlene loved her many dogs, children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She is survived by her sons, Thomas (Teresa) Dewey of Freeport, IL and Jayson (Kris) Dewey of Arcadia, FL; her grandchildren, Michael (Samantha) Sanger, Kelley (George) Hartman, Jeff (Netta) Dewey, Jacob (Bailey) Dewey, and Sarah Dewey; her many great grandchildren; her sister, Sally Schnell; her special friend, Jim Kiepert; and her son-in-law, Jim Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Terri Sullivan, great granddaughter Abigail, and friend Don Newill. The funeral service will be held on Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Walker Mortuary in Freeport, IL at 3:00 p.m. with a visitation beginning at 1:00 p.m. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 12 to July 14, 2019
