Charles F. Bennehoff 1944—2020
Charles F. Bennehoff, age 76 of Orangeville, IL, passed away at home on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born February 26, 1944; the son of the late Charles and Helen (Schurch) Bennehoff, Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Orangeville High School and was an Eagle Scout. Charles married Linda VanHouten on October 7, 1963.
He worked for Farm & Fleet, Summit Mold in Durand, IL as a tool and die maker, and he drove semi for J&S Trucking. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Freeport and of Midway Snowbusters snowmobile club where he was involved in setting up the trails and trail grooming. Charles bowled on a league and also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage. He was also an avid pool player.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bennehoff of Orangeville; daughters, Dana (Bruce) Zimmerman and Darla (Jeremy) Thomas of Durand, IL; grandchildren, Brooke Zimmerman of Normal, IL, Morgan (Brian) Elsasser of Broadhead, WI, Carli Thomas of Durand, and Addison Thomas of Durand; great grandchildren, Dawson Michael, Jaxtin Thul, and Haeden Elsasser; sister, Bonnie Frank of Aurora, CO; special brother-in-law, Danny VanHouten; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will take place in 2021 with a date to be determined. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota, IL is assisting his family. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8, 2020.
