Charles F. Bennehoff 1944—2020
Charles F. Bennehoff, age 76 of Orangeville, IL, passed away at home on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born February 26, 1944; the son of the late Charles and Helen (Schurch) Bennehoff, Sr. He was a 1962 graduate of Orangeville High School and was an Eagle Scout. Charles married Linda VanHouten on October 7, 1963.
He worked for Farm & Fleet, Summit Mold in Durand, IL as a tool and die maker, and he drove semi for J&S Trucking. He was a member of the Moose Lodge in Freeport and of Midway Snowbusters snowmobile club where he was involved in setting up the trails and trail grooming. Charles bowled on a league and also enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, and playing cards, especially euchre and cribbage. He was also an avid pool player.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Bennehoff of Orangeville; daughters, Dana (Bruce) Zimmerman and Darla (Jeremy) Thomas of Durand, IL; grandchildren, Brooke Zimmerman of Normal, IL, Morgan (Brian) Elsasser of Broadhead, WI, Carli Thomas of Durand, and Addison Thomas of Durand; great grandchildren, Dawson Michael, Jaxtin Thul, and Haeden Elsasser; sister, Bonnie Frank of Aurora, CO; special brother-in-law, Danny VanHouten; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.
A private family service will be held. A celebration of his life will take place in 2021 with a date to be determined. A memorial fund has been established in his name. The Daughenbaugh Funeral Home of Dakota, IL is assisting his family. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
