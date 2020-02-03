|
|
Charles "Chuck" Nicks 1942—2020
Charles "Chuck" Nicks, 78 of Afolkey, died on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by family and friends as a result of numerous ongoing medical issues.
Chuck was born on January 3, 1942 to Clarence H. and Gertrude (Burington) Nicks in Monroe. He graduated from Orangeville High School in 1960. He and Diane (Dietmeier) Nicks were married on January 25,1964 at Orangeville Methodist Church. He was employed until his retirement at Micro Switch in Freeport, Illinois.
Some of Chuck's many passions in life were Hunting, Fishing and spending summers at his family cabin near Barnes, Wisconsin on Robinson Lake. He developed a passion for the outdoors with deer hunting, both with gun and bow and he lived for deer hunting seasons at home near Afolkey and in the Barnes, Wisconsin area. Many of his friends and family joined him during these great times and many lifetime memories were made. Chuck also enjoyed fishing, having gotten the "Musky" bug and he enjoyed casting plugs for many years with friends and family. Later on, he simply enjoyed fishing for Blue Gills and Crappies from the family pontoon boat. Many are the times he could be seen at the Picnic Table cleaning fish that he and others had caught. Other fond memories are of him taking fishing poles that had been tangled by Jada, Alexa and others when they were young, and untangling them endlessly for further use. His other passions were his grandchildren, Jada and Charleigh, who spent a great deal of time with him and the family. Finally, it goes without saying that Chuck had a special passion for the Chicago Bears.
Chuck is survived by his special lady friend Verna "Virgil" Ackerman, a son Chad (Colleen Petty) Nicks, a daughter Tanya (Eric) Diemer and granddaughter(s) Jada Love, Charleigh Nicks and grandson Jackson Petty, brother-in-law Milo "Butch" Dietmeier, sister-in-law Sandy Schulz, niece Stacy (Paul and Alexa Thomann), sisters Debra (Huff) Nicks, Diana (Boeke) and Janet (Berg Anderson).
He was preceded in death by the Love of His Life, Diane, his parents, stepfather Jon Lee, aunt Kathryn (Scheider) Burington, brother-in-law Gary Schulz, brothers Jack and Jerry Nicks and sisters Karen (Anderson) Nicks and Nancy Lou (Bieck) and finally a very special friend, his dog "Hucky" who travelled with him virtually everywhere.
The family would like to thank all of the friends and family that came to visit or called to chat with Chuck during his last days and the Agrace Hospice Center of Monroe, Wisconsin for their kind care at his life's end.
Chuck touched many people in his life with his kind and caring way. He had many friends and associates throughout his life and he will be missed by all of them.
A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00pm on Friday February 7, 2020 at Cramer-Leamon Funeral Home in Orangeville. At his request cremation rights were accorded and no additional funeral service will be held. A celebration of life will be planned and held at a place and date to be determined.
A memorial fund has been established in his name. Friends may send condolences to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020