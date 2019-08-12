|
Charles Parish 1935—2019
Charles T. Parish, 84, of Lanark IL, died Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Allure of Mt Carroll. He was born July 8, 1935 in Keosauqua, IA; the son of the late Theron & Cora (Reffior) Parish. He married Joanne Horvath on February 10, 1985. Charles graduated from the University of Denver with a BDAD, Iowa Wesleyan College with a Minor in PE, Truman State University & Northeastern Missouri University where he received his MS in Administration & MS in Guidance & Counseling, Northern Illinois University in post graduate studies and received his Doctorate Degree from the LaSalle University. Chuck had taught at many schools in Iowa & Illinois and had been principle at Rushville High School and retired from teaching at Aquin High School. He had worked at Nationwide and Farmland Insurance and also taught insurance at NIU. He had also been a Presbyterian Pastor previously at South Salem Presbyterian Church, Bainbridge Presbyterian Church & Calvin Presbyterian Church in Ohio. He had served as a Chaplain for Heartland Hospice in Rockford. Chuck was a member of the Lions Club for over 50 years. He enjoyed traveling, history, sports and was an avid Bible reader. He also raised sheep, goats, chickens, ducks and geese. He is survived by his wife Joanne of Lanark; son, Derek Parish of Brushville, IL; daughter, Jennifer (Tim) Stevens of Astoria, IL; step sons, Raymond, Mark, Matthew, Vincent, Ben and John; step daughters, Katrina & Babette; 23 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Kelly; step daughters, Denise & Stephanie. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Prairie Dell Presbyterian Church in Shannon where visitation will begin at 10:00 AM. Burial will be on Monday August 19, 2019 at the Bethlehem Cemetery in St Louis, MO. A memorial fund has been established in his memory. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019