1/1
Charles R. Crase
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles R. Crase 1955—2020
Charles R. Crase, 65, of Baileyville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Charlie was born in Freeport on March 31, 1955, the son of Frederick and Thelma (Davis) Crase. He married Linda LaBudde on December 30, 1972 in Forreston. Charlie owned and operated CRB Garage in Freeport for many years. Charlie enjoyed car shows and racing. He especially loved visiting with many long-time friends.
Survivors include his wife Linda of Baileyville; one son, Chris "Bud" (Jamie) Crase of Lake Carroll; one daughter; three sisters, Pat (Ed) Joly, Sarah (Mike) Vandeberg all of Cedarville; and Charlotte (Al) Strong of Baileyville; five brothers, Roger (Lorraine) Crase of Baileyville, Jerry (Deb) Crase of Tennessee, Geroge (Sharon) Crase of Freeport, Bill (Brenda) Crase of Baileyville, and John (Marilyn) Crase of Tennessee; two sister-in-laws, Martha Crase of South Carolina, and Louise Crase of Freeport; one step-brother, Dave Bowser of Texas; two grandsons, Peyton Crase, and Brayden Wierzycki, both of Forreston; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Fred Crase, Gary Crase, and Dennis Crase; and one grandson, Drew Crase.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 S. Walnut Rd, Freeport, IL 61032. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Special thanks to FHN Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care.
Online condolences may be made at www.mcdonaldfuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McDonald Funeral Home
1002 12th Avenue
Rock Falls, IL 61071
815-626-6311
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McDonald Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved