Charles R. Crase 1955—2020
Charles R. Crase, 65, of Baileyville, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 28, 2020 at FHN Memorial Hospital in Freeport. Charlie was born in Freeport on March 31, 1955, the son of Frederick and Thelma (Davis) Crase. He married Linda LaBudde on December 30, 1972 in Forreston. Charlie owned and operated CRB Garage in Freeport for many years. Charlie enjoyed car shows and racing. He especially loved visiting with many long-time friends.
Survivors include his wife Linda of Baileyville; one son, Chris "Bud" (Jamie) Crase of Lake Carroll; one daughter; three sisters, Pat (Ed) Joly, Sarah (Mike) Vandeberg all of Cedarville; and Charlotte (Al) Strong of Baileyville; five brothers, Roger (Lorraine) Crase of Baileyville, Jerry (Deb) Crase of Tennessee, Geroge (Sharon) Crase of Freeport, Bill (Brenda) Crase of Baileyville, and John (Marilyn) Crase of Tennessee; two sister-in-laws, Martha Crase of South Carolina, and Louise Crase of Freeport; one step-brother, Dave Bowser of Texas; two grandsons, Peyton Crase, and Brayden Wierzycki, both of Forreston; four grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Fred Crase, Gary Crase, and Dennis Crase; and one grandson, Drew Crase.
Visitation will be held from 10:00am-12:00pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Stephenson County Fairgrounds, 2250 S. Walnut Rd, Freeport, IL 61032. Funeral service will follow at 12:00pm. Burial will conclude at Chapel Hill Memorial Park in Freeport. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Special thanks to FHN Memorial Hospital for their exceptional care.
