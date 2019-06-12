Home

Charles W. Hodapp

Charles W. Hodapp Obituary
Charles W. Hodapp 1966—2019
Charles W. Hodapp, 53, of Freeport, IL, passed away on June 11, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1966 in Freeport, to Charles E. and Marlene (Pieper) Hodapp. Survivors include his 2 children, Brittany Hodapp and Brent Hodapp, both of Juda, WI. and 2 grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents.
Funeral service will be held on Friday June 14, 2019 at 10 AM, with visitation from 9 AM until time of service, at Oakland Mausoleum in Freeport, with Father Timothy Barr officiating. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 12 to June 14, 2019
