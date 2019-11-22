Home

Chris C. Anderson, 61, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, November 16, 2019. He was born on Dec. 24, 1957 in Monroe, Wisconsin to Lloyd and Frances (Pehl) Anderson. He was raised in Rock City, Illinois and went to Dakota High School. Chris was the fourth of six children. Chris enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, boating, motorcycles, working on automobiles, and spending time with his family. Surviving Chris is his wife Lois; brothers, Kenny and Glen Anderson, and sister Sherry (Norman) Katz; five children, Nicole (Henry) Trampel, Lisa (Dan) Miller, Cheyne Anderson, Nick (Destine) Anderson, and Mike Anderson; grandchildren Alexis (Jacob Hambley) Trampel, Ethan Trampel, Dillon (Amanda) Miller, Logan Miller, Hunter Miller, Makenzie Anderson, Daxtyn Anderson; great grandchildren, Landon Hambley, Maddox Truckenmiller, Landon Miller, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Arthur and Alice (Nath) Pehl, and Glen and Marie (Poff) Anderson, his parents, Lloyd and Frances (Pehl) Anderson, his brother, Wayne Anderson, and his sister Katherine Anderson. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, December 1, at Indian Grove Country Church in Rock City, IL. There will be a visitation from 1:30-2:30 with the memorial service following at 2:30. Pastor Ralph Taylor will be officiating. Interment will be at St. Paul Church Cemetery of Epleyanna following the memorial service. A memorial fund has been established in his name.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Nov. 22 to Nov. 24, 2019
