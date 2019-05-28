Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burke Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Robertson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina "Christi" Robertson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Christina "Christi" Robertson Obituary
Christina "Christi" Robertson 1971—2019
Christi S. Robertson, 48, of Freeport passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born February 16, 1971 in Freeport, the daughter of Leland and Terri (Martin) Shellhause. On December 12, 2012, she married Shawn Robertson in Freeport, Illinois. Christi was employed with FHN. She enjoyed Jacksonville Jaguars football, playing volleyball, dirt and asphalt car racing, NASCAR and cheering for her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Many treasured memories came from time spent with her friends, camping, trips to Apple Canyon Lake and most especially the time spent with her family. Christi is survived by her husband, Shawn Robertson of Freeport; her daughter, Hunter Thyberg, and son, Wyett Thyberg; parents Leland Shellhause of Freeport, and Terri (Rich Schmidt) Shellhause of Elizabeth; brother, Kevin Shellhause of Forreston; sister Angie (Bob) Green of Wheaton, IL; mother and father-in-law, Jeff and Patty Robertson; sisters-in-law Alicia (Brandon) Thomas and Kari (Todd) Penticoff, nieces and nephew, Anna Green, Paige Green, Jake Shellhause and Kamryn Shellhause; and Marc, Heather and Kylee Schmidt and Maddie and Payton Confer of Rockford. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Frances Martin ("Gigi") and paternal grandmother, Florence Shellhause. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday May 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Rick Bader officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory. Please visit and sign Christi's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 28 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now