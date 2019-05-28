|
Christina "Christi" Robertson 1971—2019
Christi S. Robertson, 48, of Freeport passed away Friday May 24, 2019 at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL. She was born February 16, 1971 in Freeport, the daughter of Leland and Terri (Martin) Shellhause. On December 12, 2012, she married Shawn Robertson in Freeport, Illinois. Christi was employed with FHN. She enjoyed Jacksonville Jaguars football, playing volleyball, dirt and asphalt car racing, NASCAR and cheering for her favorite driver, Dale Earnhardt Jr. Many treasured memories came from time spent with her friends, camping, trips to Apple Canyon Lake and most especially the time spent with her family. Christi is survived by her husband, Shawn Robertson of Freeport; her daughter, Hunter Thyberg, and son, Wyett Thyberg; parents Leland Shellhause of Freeport, and Terri (Rich Schmidt) Shellhause of Elizabeth; brother, Kevin Shellhause of Forreston; sister Angie (Bob) Green of Wheaton, IL; mother and father-in-law, Jeff and Patty Robertson; sisters-in-law Alicia (Brandon) Thomas and Kari (Todd) Penticoff, nieces and nephew, Anna Green, Paige Green, Jake Shellhause and Kamryn Shellhause; and Marc, Heather and Kylee Schmidt and Maddie and Payton Confer of Rockford. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Frances Martin ("Gigi") and paternal grandmother, Florence Shellhause. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. Thursday May 30, 2019 at St. John's Lutheran Church with Rev. Rick Bader officiating. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established in her memory. Please visit and sign Christi's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
