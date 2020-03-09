Home

Christopher Duane McLinn

Christopher Duane McLinn Obituary
Christopher Duane McLinn 1966—2020
Christopher Duane McLinn, age 53 of Madison, Wisconsin, passed away unexpectedly at his home. Formerly from Freeport, Chris was born March 28, 1966, at McConnell Air Force Base in Wichita, Kansas to Duane and LaVonne (Veltman) McLinn. He was a 1984 graduate of Freeport High School and proudly served in the Army before being honorably discharged. He went on to earn a Computer-aided Design degree at the Wisconsin School of Electronics. Chris was a world traveler and avid outdoorsman, enjoying fishing, kayaking, hiking, and cycling. Most of all, he was a devoted father to his son Griffin of Atlanta, Georgia. A beloved son, brother, and uncle, he is survived by his father Duane (Judy) McLinn; siblings, Dana Ewers, Barry (Marie) McLinn, Charlotte McLinn, Charlene McLinn, and Marlene (Brad) Kleckler. His quick wit will be missed by his nieces and nephews, Dustin (Kassie) Ewers, Devin McLinn, Skyler Hutmacher, Kaylie (Brandon Beverley) Hutmacher, Jesse McLinn, Amanda (Garrett Homb) Korte, Kassidy (Dylan) Lydon, and Aly Kleckler. He is also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins, and had two grand-nieces, Ruby and Nova Ewers. Christopher was preceded in death by his mother LaVonne McLinn, grandparents Elliot and Mildred McLinn, Joseph and Ellen Veltman, and twin nieces Faith and Angelica Kleckler. Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 12th from 4:00-7:00 pm at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home in Freeport. His cousin Tommy Vittitow will officiate the funeral service at 11:00 am on March 13th, also at Burke-Tubbs. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Mr. McLinn's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com

Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 9 to Mar. 12, 2020
