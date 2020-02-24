Home

Christopher Ruble 1958—2020
Christopher Ruble, formerly of Freeport, died February 4, 2020 in Richmond, VA after a brief illness. Chris was a graduate of Freeport Senior High School and James Madison University. He also earned a professional license in Opticianry. He enjoyed music and sang in several church choirs throughout his life. Chris was predeceased by his parents, Ann and Paul Ruble, and is survived by his brothers Alec (Laura) and Conrad (Tammy), several nieces and nephews and a great nephew. Memorial contributions may be made to National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel Street, Suite 200, Newton, MA 02458 (https://braintumor.org) or to Hospice of Virginia, 2235 Staples Mill Road, Suite 100, Richmond, VA 23230 (https://hospiceofvirginia.com).
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020
