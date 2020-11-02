so sorry to here about your loss, Chris always had time to say hi. always remember and keep him close to your hearts. god bless
JOSEPH LUY
Friend
November 2, 2020
I worked with Chris at Honeywell, he was so full of life and mostly the life of every party. I am so sorry for your loss.
Pam Conkey
Friend
November 2, 2020
Love prayers and my deepest sympathy
Pam Slattery
Friend
November 2, 2020
Char and family. Wayne and I are so sad to hear of Chris's passing. He was truly one of a kind. Always had a joke or two on his lips. Chris will be missed by many. Cherish all the memories as there are many. Much love, Wayne and Judie Moss.
Wayne and Judie Moss
Friend
