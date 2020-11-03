Christopher W. Kubatzke, Jr. 1932—2020
Christopher W. Kubatzke Jr., age 87 of Lena, IL, passed away on Sunday, November 1, 2020. Born November 12, 1932 in Freeport he was the son of Christopher and Inez (Jones) Sr. He married Charleene A. "Char" Brobst January 22, 1956.
He was a Korean War Veteran. Christopher worked at Structo, Trucking, Burgess Battery, and 34 years at Micro Switch.
His memberships included First Lutheran Church, F.O.E. Eagles Post 679 where he was a past Worthy President locally, State, and Central Regional; Moose Lodge, Elks Lodge, McConnell American Legion; Owls Club Western Riders; and Silver Council Riders Horse Club.
Surviving is his wife, Charleene of Lena; daughter, Crystal Kubatzke of Lavaca, Arkansas; sons, Chris (Val) Kubatzke and Craig (Wendy) Kubatzke both of Freeport, Charles of Fort Smith, Arkansas; sisters, Linda Deets of Le High Acers, Florida, and Judi (Norm) Jensen of Fort Myers, Florida; brothers, Don (Lou) Kubatzke, and Bobby Kubatzke all of Freeport; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; several step grandchildren and step great grandchildren; cousins; nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Phyllis Lower; brother, Jerry Kubatzke, Sr.; and granddaughter, Rachel.
Private services will be held at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. Interment will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Freeport. Memorials established for Alzheimer's Association
and St. Jude Hospitals. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com
.