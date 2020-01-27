|
Claire "Kelly" Cross 1924—2020
Claire "Kelly" T. Cross, 87, of McConnell, IL, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at the Lena Living Center. He was born on July24, 1932 in his home in McConnell, IL to Roy and Martha (Shippy) Cross. Claire graduated from Winslow High School in 1950. He married Helen Rupnow on February 24, 1952. They were crowned their High School Homecoming King & Queen. Claire worked for Lena Farmers Exchange for 41 years. He was a member of Good Shepherd Lutheran Church. Claire loved the Chicago Bears, playing cards, was a hunter in his younger years, camping in Sauk City, WI at Snuffy's. Claire and Helen got the privilege to travel all over from his sales through Kent Feeds. They traveled to Hawaii twice, made several trips to Europe, an Alaskan cruise, and to Mexico. He is survived by his wife; Helen of 67 years, two sons; Ron Cross of Freeport, IL, and Robin Cross of Lena, IL, a sister-in-law; Charlotte Cross of McConnell, and several nephews and nieces. Preceded by his; parents, siblings; Dale, Wayne, Keith and a sister in infancy.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 10:30am at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, Lena, IL.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 4:00pm – 7:00pm at Leamon Funeral Home, Lena, IL. Pastor Miho Yasukawa will officiate the service. Burial will be at the Salem Cemetery. A memorial has been established in his memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020