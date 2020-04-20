|
Clara Endress 1923—2020
Clara E. Endress, age 96 of Stockton, IL passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020 at Lena Nursing Home. She was born November 23, 1923 in Pleasant Valley to the late Arthur and Louisa (Streicher) Tipton. Clara married Myron Endress on February 16, 1946 in Freeport. Myron passed away on March 28, 1972. Clara was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Stockton. She retired from Atwoods in 1985. She enjoyed visiting and sharing stories. She also adored her cats. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Florence Wickler; and her brothers, Harry, Carson, Earl, and infant Clyde. A private family graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 23, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ladies Union Cemetery in Stockton. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020