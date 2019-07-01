|
Clara Lucille Ginger Foster 1934—2019
Clara Lucille Ginger Foster, 85, of Forreston, died Saturday June 29, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. She was born May 25, 1934 in East Peoria, Illinois, the daughter of Joseph Andrew and Estella Marie (Berg) Ausmus. She married David W. Ginger on August 27, 1954 in Lee County, Illinois. Mr. Ginger died on October 13, 1996. She then married Emmitt D. Foster February 19, 1999 in Adeline. Mr. Foster passed away January 5, 2013. She worked at Neighbors Nursing Home and Burgess Battery. Surviving are two sons, David A. (Sandy) Ginger of Monroe Center and Richard A. (Betty) Ginger of Polo; three daughters, Estella (James) Miller and Barbara (Clyde) Hull both of Forreston and Bonnie (John) Oltmans of Polo; sister, Margaret Goudy of Cuba, Illinois; also surviving are eight grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Clara was preceded in death by her parents, two husbands, five brothers, one sister, and one great grandchild. Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 6, 2019 at Burke Tubbs Funeral Home, Forreston. Rev. Dr. Matthew Rosebrock will officiate. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Friday July 5, 2019 also at Burke Tubbs, Forreston. Burial will be in Adeline Cemetery. A memorial has been established in her memory. Please sign Clara's guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 1 to July 3, 2019