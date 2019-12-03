|
|
Clarence "Sam" Eugene Kruse 1933—2019
Clarence "Sam" Eugene Kruse, 86, of Shannon, IL passed away on November 28, 2019. He was born on February 25, 1933 in Fairhaven near Thomson, IL to Eugene and Erma (Kenyon) Kruse. He graduated from Lanark High School and would serve in the Army from 1954 to 1956. He married Edna Lorraine Stichter on September 16, 1956 at the Cherry Grove Church of the Brethren in Lanark, IL. He worked on a farm in his early years, then at Crest Foods in Forreston, IL as a Butter Maker, then at Micro Switch, then for Stee's Shoppe in Lanark as a Floor Installer which lead to being self employed in the later years until he retired. He greatly enjoyed watching the family grow. He loved to go fishing, camping, and volunteering at the Shannon Fire Department, which he did for 30 plus years.
Survivors include his Children: Frank (Bob) Kruse of Tigar, OR, Vernon (Fern) Kruse of Lanark, IL, Mark (Terri) Kruse of Lebanon, IL, and Kimberly (John) Ferris of Lanark, IL; Grandchildren: Timothy Kruse of Milwaukee, WI, Karel (Jered) Leiper of Freeport, IL, Joshua Kruse of Lanark, IL, and Theresa (Travis) Brugger of Oak Creek, WI; Great-Grandchild Bethany Leiper; Siblings: Mabel (Leroy) Hasbrouck, Ethel Smith, and Harold Kruse; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Edna, sister Florence (Ralph) Moshure, a brother at birth, and a nephew.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday December 7, 2019 at 11:30 AM, with visitation from 10 AM to 11 AM, at the Russell-Frank Funeral, 111 N. High St. in Lanark, IL. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Freeport, IL. A memorial has been established for the Shannon Fire Department and Ambulance. Online condolences may be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019