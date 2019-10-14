|
|
Clarence F. Hibst, Jr. 1932—2019
Clarence F. Hibst Jr., 87, of Freeport, IL, passed away on October 13, 2019 at FHN. He was born on February 4, 1932 in Freeport to parents Clarence F. and Dorothy A. (Toelle) Hibst. He graduated from Freeport Aquin High School in 1950. He would get married on August 25, 1956 to Mary Brewer. He was retired from Greenlee Textron, where he worked as a Quality Control Specialist. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus in Freeport. Clarence was an avid fan of all Chicago sports….Cubs, Sox, Bulls, Bears, and Blackhawks. He also loved feeding the ducks at Krape Park.
Survivors include his children: Todd Hibst (Ellen Fiech) and Beth (Brian) Altensey; 2 grandchildren: Kaitlan Van Hamme (Ryan Gaworski) and Madeleine Van Hamme; sister Marilyn Shepherd of Harvard, and special friend Ruth Geary.
He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Hibst, parents, and 2 sisters, Dolores Gillespie and Geraldine Marsh.
Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday October 17, 2019 at 10:30 AM, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport, with Fr. Timothy Barr officiating. Friends may call at the church at 9:30 AM. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019