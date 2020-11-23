Clarence J. Burlingame 1926—2020

Clarence Harrison (John) Burlingame, 94, of Freeport died Saturday November 21, 2020 at Liberty Village from complications of Covid-19.

Clarence was born April 13, 1926 in Fulton, IL to Clinton Harrison & Lillian Priscilla (Jones) Burlingame. His mother, Lillian, died when he was around 5 years old and shortly before that they lost a child at age 7. Clarence's dad felt he could not care for the 6 remaining children so they were taken to St Vincent's Orphanage in Freeport where they lived until they graduated and/or entered the military, which 3 of them did. One Air Force, one Army, and Clarence enlisted in the Navy. His ship fought in the Battle of Leyte Gulf which was considered to have been the largest naval battle possibly in history. He also fought in the Battle of Okinawa in 1945 and then off to Nagasaki right after the US dropped a second atomic bomb. Clarence was sent next to China where they were stopping the Japanese from killing the Chinese people and then to Korea to hold so the Russian army couldn't take it over.

Clarence graduated from Aquin High School. He worked on the IL Central Railroad for the rest of his career and met his future wife at a local dance hall. Clarence married Betty (Cummins) Burlingame in August of 1953 in Freeport and they had 2 boys. Betty passed away on December 27th, 1995.

Clarence enjoyed genealogy and spent so many hours researching and documenting his family history. He happily collected all the newspaper articles and clippings of his son Curt's real estate business and his son Duane's powerlifting career. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, working on his Willys Jeeps and he loved all animals. He volunteered at Enders Greenhouse in Cherry Valley for a number of years after retiring from the railroad. Clarence loved to play bingo. He and Betty often played and he continued to play with friends' right up until the time he moved to Liberty Village, 3 years ago. He was happy to learn that Liberty had bingo too as an activity every week. He was affectionately known as Grandpa Bingo by two of his granddaughters.

Clarence is survived by his two sons, Curtis (Connie) and Duane (Ann) both of Freeport, 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he is predeceased by his parents, 5 sisters and 1 brother, and 2 grandchildren.

A special thank you to Dr. Jelinek for the care he showed to Clarence during these trying times. Clarence truly enjoyed living at Liberty Village and visiting with all the other residents.

A private family graveside service will be held at Chapel Hill Cemetery where Pastor Charles Threadgill, Jr. has graciously accepted to lead the service. Schwartz Funeral Home is assisting the family.

Memorial donations will be forwarded to Friends Forever Humane Society and to Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Clarence's name.



