Clarence "Casey" Mayer 1923—2019

Clarence (Casey) Mayer loved few things more than a good game. Whether it was golf, tennis, baseball, softball, bowling, euchre, pinochle or Wii bowling, he played it with enthusiasm, doubly so if family were involved. His game of life ended July 11, 2019, passing quietly with family near. He was born in Junction City, Wisconsin, on April 23, 1923, to Mary (Forsyth) and August Mayer. He graduated from P.J. Jacobs High school in Stevens Point, Wisconsin and had just begun attending Stevens Point Teacher College (now University of Wisconsin, Stevens Point) when World War II began. He joined the U.S. Army Air Corps, training as a bombardier, flying flew 30 B-29 (Superfortress) missions over Japan. After finishing his bachelor's degree at Stevens Point, he taught math and chemistry in New Glarus, Wisconsin, where he met kindergarten teacher Ina Gill, the love of his life. They were married on April 10, 1949. In 1952, the family moved to Freeport, Illinois, where he taught at Freeport Junior High School. After earning a master's degree in chemistry from the Missouri School of Mines and Metallurgy, he taught chemistry at Highland Community College in Freeport. After retiring, he taught math classes and through the U.S. Navy's P.A.C.E. program, sometimes meeting former students from Freeport in far-away places. Among his many community activities were the Freeport Pilots Association, Golden K Kiwanis, First Lutheran Church of Freeport and many softball, bowling, golf, and tennis leagues. After he and Ina moved Parkview in Freeport, he organized euchre games and Wii bowling, served on the resident's board for several years and regaled the staff with his war stories. In addition to his wife, Ina, he is survived by daughters, Jean Mayer of Tampa, Florida; Cindy (Steve) O'Dell of Irvine, California; and Peggy (Jeffrey) Young of Kalispell, Montana; his brother Marvin Mayer of Menominee, Michigan; four grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. His legacy lives on in their love of a good game. Memorial services are being planned for early October. Donations in lieu of flowers may be made to the Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, Parkview Foundation or Freeport Health Network Hospice. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.





Published in The Journal-Standard from July 17 to July 19, 2019