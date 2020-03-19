|
Cliffene McGrath 1929—2020
Columbia, SC- Cliffene Marie McGrath, 90, of Columbia, South Carolina, passed away peacefully February 26, 2020.
Born in Winslow, Illinois, July 7, 1929 to Clifford and Hattie Nelson, Cliffene graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1947. In 1951, she married the love of her life, James Dean McGrath and moved to Freeport, Illinois in 1954 where they lived and raised their three children.
Cliffene's passion was working with children. She spoke fondly of her favorite career position as a nursery school teacher and had the great blessing of spoiling 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Cliffene is survived by two children, her daughter, Karen Tebrich and her husband Chuck of Elgin, South Carolina and her son, Mike and his wife Janin of Molalla, Oregon. Cliffene was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her daughter, Patricia Sears.
Surviving grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jessica Curtis, her husband Tyler and daughter Kensington of Kalamazoo, Michigan; Steven Tebrich, his wife Lorna and children Chase and Meredith of Fredericksburg, Virginia; Courtney McGrath, Meghan McGrath and Audra McGrath of Molalla, Oregon have many fond memories of time spent with Grandma.
From catching fireflies to baking cookies to playing the penny slots at the casino, Grandma was a central feature in family fun. Whether it was Mrs. Mike's potato chips or a 7-up on a sick day, bellies and hearts were always full.
Cremation rites have been accorded with services provided by Woodridge Funeral Home. A family celebration of Cliffene's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donating to the Robert A. Fabi, MD Neuroscience Center at www.bronsonhealth.com in memory of Cliffene McGrath.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2020