Clifford Mackeben
1930 - 2020
Clifford Mackeben 1930—2020
Clifford H. Mackeben, age 90, and life-long resident of Stockton, IL passed away at home surrounded by family on October 27, 2020. He was born June 20, 1930; the son of the late Alwin and Eloise Mackeben. Clifford married his high school sweetheart, Betty Jones, on February 10, 1952. They were graduates of the Stockton High School Class of 1948. Clifford loved family, community, and travel. His love for "Betty Ann" never wavered over 68 years of marriage, raising four children. He enjoyed time with family and was always pleased to have his children and their families take new adventures. He was active and well respected in the community, enjoying daily coffee at McDonalds with friends and serving on the Lions Club for more than 55 years, often in leadership positions, and working well over fifty Fourth of July celebrations. Clifford set a goal early in life to visit all fifty United States and tour many national parks. He and Betty achieved this goal, and in doing so took their family on annual summer vacations, always by car and often with camper trailer, to include trips to his favorite locations of Washington DC, Rocky Mountain National Park, Mount Rushmore, the Badlands, and Yosemite. He and Betty also took several international trips after his retirement and established a second community of friends in Myrtle Beach, SC, spending 25 seasons there as "snowbirds." He was one of the original employees of Atwood Manufacturing starting when the company opened a production facility in Stockton during the early 1950's. "Mack" worked his way up from assembly line production, to foreman of many departments, and later as a member of the management team. He was a well-respected leader in the company during his 40-year tenure, retiring in 1992. Clifford is survived by his wife, Betty, children, Joan Lee Mackeben of Franklin, TN, David Mackeben of Sycamore, IL, Dan (Karen) Mackeben of Lodi, CA, Cathy (Butch) Magee of Stockton. Grandchildren, Mark Mackeben, Melanie (Chris) Stearns, Ben (Cora) Magee, Anna (Alex) Goulart, Dylan Mackeben, and great-grandchild Audrey. Brothers, Don (LaDelle) Mackeben of Mounds View, MN and Wayne (Mary) Mackeben of Kildeer, IL. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 3:00pm at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton with a visitation before the service beginning at 2:00pm. Social distancing will be practiced. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared with his family at www.hermannfuneralhome.com

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
October 30, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived. My sincere and deepest sympathies to you Betty and your children. I always enjoyed bumping into you & Cliff on occasion wherever that might be. Treasure the many memories you both made!
Chris Knauer
October 29, 2020
My sympathy to Betty and family.Always so friendly.
Margaret Wurster
Acquaintance
October 29, 2020
My sympathy to all Mack was a great man
Steve Stiefel
Friend
October 29, 2020
Betty: I was fortunate to be able to see you and Cliff in recent years. You have my deepest sympathy. Lee
Leah Parker
Friend
October 29, 2020
So sorry to hear of Mr. Mackeben’s passing. He was always so nice when I was at their home with Joan. My thoughts and prayers are with the family. Ellen Borsdorf Gage
Ellen Gage
Friend
October 29, 2020
Betty-you are in my thoughts and Prayers. I have many fond memories of the neighborhood on Columbia Street! Please know I am thinking about you and the rest of the family. Gods blessings on you and yours.
Jeannie Williams
Friend
October 29, 2020
Our hearts and prayers go out for you all. He was a special guy and will be fondly remembered and sadly missed . We miss our morning chats over coffee. Hugs
Sheila Zink
Friend
October 28, 2020
Betty and family,
So very sorry to read this sad news about Cliff, he was a community icon and faithful servant. Please accept my condolences and prayers to all.
Marcia Dick
Marcia Townsend Dick
Acquaintance
October 28, 2020
Cliff & Atwood-Stockton..I'd like to think we shared the "Happy Times" We had lots of fun, along with doing a pretty good job for the company. I also like to remember the basketball games in the back yard there, on Summit
St. Remember some of the Christmas parties and the 'overnighters' with the Thayers-The Barkers & us What
memories..Betty, you & the kids are in our thoughts and prayers..We will all miss him...Jim
Jim Buske
Friend
October 28, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Michael woods
Friend
