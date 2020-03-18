|
Clinton L Kenyon 1937—2020
Clinton Lee Kenyon was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1937 in Elgin, Illinois to Sherman and Lela (Clevenger) Kenyon. He passed away in his home in Chandler, OK March 17, 2020 at the age of 82.
Clint grew up in Elgin until he moved with his family to Freeport, IL. He married Lee Ann Miller October 4, 1976 and they shared a life farming together. Clint was an avid tractor collector who was one of the original founding members of the Prairie Gold Rush Club. Clint spent years collecting tractors, attending tractor shows, and sharing his passion for tractors.
Clint was preceded in death by his parents, Sherman and Lela Kenyon. Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Lee Ann Kenyon of the home; son, Richard Kenyon and wife Jackie of Monett, MO; step-children, Kevin Wise and wife Mary of Freeport, IL, Kay Dimeo and husband Dom of Madison, WI; (6) grandchildren, Alexis, Joel, Aaron, Kaylee, Maddy, Rachel; (3) great-grandchildren, Caleb, Trenton, Ethan; along with other family and friends.
Clint will be laid to rest in the Rock Grove Union Cemetery in Rock City, IL and his family will celebrate his life at a later date.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2020