Clyde Groom 1923—2020
Clyde E. Groom, 97, of 416 Pearl St. Warren, IL passed away Monday, April 27, 2020 at Liberty Village Nursing Home in Freeport, IL. Clyde was born to Clara (Broge) and William Groom on February 23, 1923. In his Senior year of High School, he tested milk for DHIA Association. He Graduated in 1942, from Warren High School. He married the love of his life, Wilma R. Creighton on June 14, 1948 in Stockton, IL. They shared over 65 years together until he lost her May 6, 2014. They were blessed with 4 children, Gregory (Deborah) Groom, Freeport, IL, Jiliane (Jacob) Hoekstra, Paw Paw, MI, Joel (Vickie) Groom, Shullsburg, WI, and Charl Groom- deceased. Grandchildren are Timerlee (Amy) Nowviock, Ian (Claire) Groom, Rhianon Groom, Keith (JaVon) Jason, Brooke (Bruce) Meddaugh, Dana Groom, Cory Groom, Jason (Tammy) Champion, Carie (Ryan) Brandon, Natalie Althoff, Cori (Chris) Ingram, Robert Hoekstra, John Hoekstra, J.R. (Kathi) Hoekstra and Tammy (Darryl) Ouzoonian; and many Great-Grandchildren. Also surviving are a brother-in-law, Cecil Creighton, and a sister-in-law Marita Moore. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Wilma, daughter Charl, brother Chester (Margaret) Groom and sisters; Margarett (Roscoe) Innman, Ester (Andrew) Innman, Lucille (Maine) McFadden, Climena (Phillip) Guetschow, and Georgianna (Leland) Spragle, brothers-in-law Regis Creighton and Sandy Moore, and sister-in-law Margaret Creighton.
After he graduated he worked again testing milk in Jo Daviess County and also with his father William, painting and decorating houses. Clyde was a veteran of World War 2, serving 1942 to 1946. He served in the South Pacific in the Biack Islands and many other islands as a specialist with the secret equipment unit. After returning home, he worked various jobs which included operating a local plant, cutting meat in Elizabeth, IL, and again as a milk tester in Jo Daviess County. In 1948 he joined the Illinois State Police District 1 in Sterling, IL. He served 27 years, 2 months, and 16 days before retiring as a Sergeant in 1975. While in the State Police, in 1968 he received the Governor's Award for Valor by Governor Ogilvie for rescuing a fireman from an ammonia tank leak. After retiring from the police department, he worked with his son, Joel, decorating and painting houses for about 15 years. Then he went into the antique business where he refurbished and refinished antiques and sold them from his shop in Warren.
He was a member of the Sportsman Club where he raised pheasants, and was a member of the VFW, Warren, IL for 70 years. His interests were buying, refinishing, and refurbishing antiques, growing his garden, and displaying his produce at the County Fair in Warren. His tomatoes were always a hit, especially since he shared them with family and friends. He and Wilma were very proud of their flowers which were always beautiful year after year. He enjoyed going deer hunting with family and friends and playing Euchre at Smiley's, downtown Warren, with friends.
He loved to travel with his wife, Wilma and friends. They visited all of the states except Alaska. They also toured Europe. Clyde loved to tell stories of his adventures and experiences. His Children, Grandchildren, family and friends never tired of sitting for hours with him while he reminisced and remembered his life. He was a great storyteller and was often told he should write a book. He had a knack for remembering detail, names, and dates. We will miss him dearly!
Rev. Father Andrew Skrobutt will officiate the services.
A private family service will be held at St. Ann Catholic Church.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020