|
|
Colton G. Drye 1997—2019
Colton George Drye, age 22, of Belton, TX, formally of Lena passed unexpectedly away on July 29, 2019. He was born on April 23, 1997 to Richard "Rich" and Deanna (Herman) Drye in Freeport, IL. He grew up in Lena and in 2015 he graduated from Lena-Winslow High School. Colton served his country in the United States Air Force. He was currently serving as a Special Operations TACP/ JTAC 9th ASOS in Fort Hood, TX. He had a strong love for the brotherhood TACP Special Ops. In his free time Colton enjoyed hockey and baseball; he competed in cross fit, and enjoyed working out. Most of all Colton had an infectious smile that would light up a room and had a heart of gold.
He is survived by his parents Rich and Deanna Drye of Lena, two brothers- Dustin of Bakersfield, CA and Andrew of Twenty-Nine Palms, CA; grandparents- George Drye of Lena, Robert and Tana Herman of Lena; great-grandmother Betty Raders of Lena; girlfriend Aubree Rosa of Glendora, CA; numerous aunts, uncles and cousins; and his brothers of the TACP ASOS.
Colton was preceded in death by his grandmother Norma "Jeanie" Drye, great-grandma Leona Grebner, and great-grandfather Frank Raders.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Sunday August 4, 2019 at the Lena-Winslow Elementary School Fine Arts Center, 401 Freemont Street, Lena, Illinois 61048.
Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday August 5, 2019, with a visitation prior to the Funeral Service from 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. at the Lena-Winslow Elementary School Fine Arts Center, 401 Freemont Street, Lena, Illinois 61048.
Interment will take place at the Lena Burial Park with full Military Honors.
Gathering to follow at Route 20 Bar and Grill.
A memorial has been established in his name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 1 to Aug. 3, 2019