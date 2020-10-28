Connie Marsh 1956—2020

Connie S. Marsh of Scottsdale, AZ (formerly of Freeport, IL) passed away on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, after a short battle with cancer. In her final days she was surrounded by her family, grandchildren, and friends in the home she shared with her daughter.

Connie was born in Freeport, IL on August 10, 1956 and graduated from Dakota High School in 1974. During her years in Freeport, Connie was a valued employee at Honeywell for 36 years and a devoted member and past president of the Ladies Auxiliary of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, where she helped raise funds to support local charities and children's medical research. While living in Scottsdale the last 7 years, she very much enjoyed working at Sprouts Farmers Market, where she was well-liked amongst her coworkers.

Connie is predeceased by her parents, Earl and Ruth (Staas) Baumgartner; her beloved husband Willard "Rod" Marsh and sister Dianna (Anthony) Jacobs. Surviving relatives include her children: Jennifer (Andy) Keister Ruhl, Blaine (Stephanie Shinmachi) Keister, Amy (Mike) Smith, and Erica (Mason Hatfield) Marsh; sister Kathy (Larry) Bohnert; 7 grandchildren (Elijah, Madison, Maddox, Raina, Luther, Lauren, and Liselle); and many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

Connie was known for her positive mindset and boundless energy, strong work-ethic, and selflessness. She enjoyed early morning walks with friends and the family dog, Luke. For special occasions, her favorite activity was relaxing at the spa with family and friends. She always looked forward to spending time with her triplet grandchildren and taking annual trips back to Freeport. She will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those who knew her.

The family is having a memorial service in Arizona on Saturday, November 28th from 1pm-4pm at 5644 E Helena Dr, Scottsdale, AZ 85254. The family is also planning a memorial service in Freeport on March 20th, 2021 at 11am at Chapel Hill Cemetery, followed by lunch at the Eagles Club. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ladies Auxiliary of the Eagles Club #679 in honor of Connie's life.



