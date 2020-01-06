|
|
Constance R. Rhea 1953—2020
Constance (Connie) Marie Rhea passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at FHN Freeport Memorial Hospital. She was born on September 5, 1953. She was the daughter of the late, Arnold and Harriett (Knight) O'Neill. She married Larry Lee Rhea and the two of them had two daughters, Amy Jo Dotscher and Melissa Marie Rhea. Melissa passed away on July 24, 2014 from a brain aneurysm. She is survived by her daughter, Amy Jo Doescher of Freeport and her 2 granddaughters, Jordan Nicole Doescher (13) and Emily Paige Doescher (11). She has 1 brother, Larry (Truidi) O'Neill and one sister, Linda (Dale) Feltmeyer of AK as well as many nieces and nephews. A private family service will be held at Oakland Cemetery and Mausoleum. You can leave a message of condolence for the family at www.walkermortuary.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020