Cory Baker 1990—2019
Cory Lawrence Baker, 29, left his earthly home on July 5th, 2019 after showing an amazing strength fighting cystic fibrosis. He was born on February 23rd, 1990 in Rockford, IL. He was a 2008 graduate of Freeport High School. His memorable job experience was at Sullivan's grocery store, and was a lifetime member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Freeport IL.
Cory wrestled for Freeport High School. In his adult years he was an avid dart and softball player.
Survivors: mother Stacey Baker, Father Dan (Tina) Edler, sister, Paige Edler. Maternal Grandmother Jo Ann (Dower) Baker, uncle Stephan Baker Mt. Carroll, IL, aunt Stephanie Baker, Freeport, IL, uncle Stanley Baker , Freeport, IL, uncle Stewart (Becki) Baker, Freeport, IL, sister cousins, Tabitha (Chad) Pospischil and Isaac, Ashley (Tommy) Baker and Chloe, cousin Nicki Adland, Mt. Carroll, IL. Great uncle and aunt and godparents John and Mickey dower, communion sponsors great uncle Bob and aunt Marg (Dower) Christensen, great uncle and aunt Jim and Sharon (Baker) Smull, numerous cousins, their families and many steadfast dart/softball friends.
The family would like to send their deepest and sincere thank you to cousin Joe Balles of Madison, WI, for the many years of support he has shown Cory.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Charles Baker, who Cory credited with raising him. Maternal and fraternal great grandparents, and a host of extended family who are now holding cory in their arms.
Visitation will be at Schwarz Park Blvd. Chapel, 608 S. Park Blvd, Freeport IL on Sunday July 7th from 4-7. The funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church 229 W. Washington Place, Freeport on Monday, July 8th at 11:00 a.m.
Officiating will be Reverend Father Diego Ospina, assisted by Deacon Stephan Pospischil.
Burial will follow in Chapel Hill Cemetery where Cory will be laid to rest by his grandfather Charles Baker.
A memorial has been established in his name. Online condolences can be shared at www.schwarzfh.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from July 5 to July 7, 2019