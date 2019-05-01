|
Curtis Bonds Norman 1981—2019
Curtis Bonds Norman 37, of Freeport, IL., formerly of Mitchellville, MD., departed his earthly life on April 19, 2019 at FHN Hospital in Freeport.
Curtis was born May 6, 1981 in Chicago, IL. at Rush Presbyterian St. Luke Medical Center. He received the holy sacrament of baptism at Saint Columba Church in Oxen Hill, MD on January 6, 1990.
Curtis began his formal education at Montessori Children's House in Bowie, IL. where his leadership talents began to emerge. He was popular among teachers and students alike. He was bright and he was friendly to everyone. As an adult, his popularity continued and people were attracted to him at events or activities he attended. It has been said that he had the ability to "light up any room".
Throughout his pre-college years Curtis was in talented and gifted programs, where he excelled in advanced placement and college preparatory programs. He achieved impressive SAT and ACT college entry test scores. Based on those scores, he was pursued and accepted by several colleges and universities. In 1999, he graduated from Largo High School in Largo, MD. After high school, he attended Morgan St. University in Baltimore, MD. He received an Associate of Arts Degree from Highland Community College, Freeport, IL. in 2010. He continued his education and in 2013, earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sports Management from Bowie State University in Bowie, MD.
Curtis moved to Freeport in his mid-twenties, initially living with his Aunt Patty. He eventually found employment and moved into his own home. Despite many attempts to persuade Curtis to move back to MD, he would only come and stay for a short time. He loved the people in his adopted home of Freeport. He enjoyed life in Freeport and he embraced the love and support of a large family and network of friends. Based on the many happy stories he would tell about Freeport, it is apparent that his love was returned and that, during this time in his life, Freeport was the right place for him. It was in Freeport on April 18, 2006 that he became the proud father of daughter, Kelys McKay Craft. In 2008, he met Tamecia Benson and in 2014 they started a loving relationship. On October 5, 2015, Curtis and Tamecia became proud parents of son, Jahmeir Ahmad Norman. Curtis was also a phenomenal bonus father to Tamecia's children. Curtis worked most of his life. In high school he worked in retail and as a life guard. As an adult, he worked extensively in the manufacturing industry in both Prince George's County, MD., and in areas surrounding Freeport.
He enjoyed challenges and he never met a stranger. His intelligence, good sense of humor and fun-loving nature made people enjoy being around him. He was polite, courteous, considerate, compassionate, respectful and got along well with almost everyone. He was comfortable fitting into almost any situation. Curtis was a very good-hearted, free-spirited non-conformist with many non-traditional views and philosophies about life. He truly lived life marching to the beat of his own drum. He was a deep thinking and caring person who seemed driven to take on the weight and pain of all humanity, especially those who were suffering in this imperfect world. He would do whatever he could to help anyone and encourage them to strive to improve their lives.
Curtis' interests included reading, automobiles, sports-specifically the Chicago Bulls and Chicago Bears and professional wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with his children and other family and friends. He also enjoyed caring for his family and attending events in which his children were involved.
Surviving are his mother Anita Wright Norman; brother Edward Norman; children Kelys Craft and Jahmeir Norman; grandmother Earnestine Norman; life partner Tameica Benson; bonus children JaKiyah, Benny, and Savanna Benson; aunt Patricia Norman; bonus sister Charlotte Anders-Brown, and a host of other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father Clarence Burt Norman, grandparents Willie. J and Grace E. Wright and Merle D. Norman; uncle Merle E. Norman and aunt Victoria L. Chess.
Published in The Journal-Standard from May 1 to May 3, 2019