Cynthia L. Carroll 1946—2019
Cynthia Lynn Carroll, age 72 of Freeport, IL, passed away suddenly on Monday, July 29, 2019. She was born on December 29, 1946 in Freeport, IL. Cindy was the daughter of Inge (Dalsheim) and Vince Deuth. She was a graduate of Freeport High School and Northern Illinois University. She also attended Highland Community College and Columbia College to further her studies. She married her husband of 34 years, Gene "Bill" Carroll, on March 28, 1985 in Freeport, IL. Cindy worked for Economy and retired after many years of service at the Illinois Department of Employment Security where she worked with Bill. Cindy was a woman of great generosity. She belonged to many organizations in the area – Elks, Eagles, Moose, AFSCME, ABATE and 100 Women Who Care About Stephenson County just to name a few. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, decorating her home and gardening. Cindy loved meeting with the girls for lunch, spending time catching up with friends over coffee or a drink and the dinner outings with Bill and the others in the group they met every Saturday night. She was skilled in the art of stained glass and caning chairs. She loved her family dearly and was always happy to spend as much time as possible with them. She adored her grandchildren. She cherished the countless hours she spent with Bill riding on the motorcycle and in the Corvettes. Whether it was for a short drive or a long countryside tour, she and Bill created an abundance of happy memories together and with those they rode with regularly. Cindy is survived by her sister Dixie Deuth of Santa Rosa, CA, daughters Melissa Schnepper of Evansville, WI, Ashlie Copoulos of Freeport IL, stepdaughter Julie Carroll of Mukwonago, WI, stepsons Dan Carroll of Kewaskum, WI and Troy (Kate) Pearce of Des Moines, IA; niece Kathy Hines of Santa Rosa, great nephew Nathan Hines and grandchildren Haley Schnepper, Alex Schnepper, Ava Dennert, Savanna Mlejnek, Lilly Carroll, Teagan Carroll, Brooklyn Carroll and Marah Pearce. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Carroll and her parents Inge and Vince Deuth. In lieu of flowers, donation can be given to: Gene and Cynthia Carroll Charitable Memorial Benefit Fund, Cornerstone Credit Union, 550 W Meadows Dr, Freeport, IL 61032. Internment will take place at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life will be held on Friday, August 9 from 5:00 – 8:00 pm at the Eagles Club in Freeport. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019