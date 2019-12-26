|
Dale Brown, Jr. 1952—2019
Dale A. Brown, Jr., age 67 of Freeport, IL, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was born September 2, 1952; the son of Dale Sr., and Mary Arnita (Clark) Brown. He married Jeanne Scibona on December 27, 1986. He is survived by his wife, Jeanne of Freeport; daughter, Raquel (Jeffry) Hoffman of Dubuque, IA; son, Peter (Mandy) Brown of Mt. Zion, IL; brothers, James (Karen) Brown and Ron (Mary) Brown; and sister, Theresa Fox. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John. Dale worked as a conductor on the railroad for over 40 years. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport. Dale was a rare person with a thirst for knowledge, always reading and studying. He had quite eclectic taste. From Socrates to Tom Clancy. From sitting on the church board to sitting at Tony's. From John Tesh and Trans Siberian Orchestra to Bonnie Raitt and Little Feat. With his love of woodworking and home improvements there was never a project too big or too small. And, there were always projects! For his vision and enthusiasm always steered him towards his next challenge. A visitation will be held on Sunday, December 29th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A funeral Mass will take place on Monday, December 30th at 11:00 am at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 am. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established for Serenity Hospice and Home of Oregon. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
At the time of Dale's death there was the faint sound of a train passing in the distance as if giving him a final salute. Job well done, my friend.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019