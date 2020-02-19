|
Dale E. Schmertman 1936—2020
Dale E. Schmertman, 83, of Freeport died Tuesday February 18, 2020 at home after a short struggle with cancer. He was born November 19, 1936 in Stephenson County to Lester and Amanda (Schwarze) Schmertman. Dale married Eleanor Mayer on February 10, 1954 in Peoria, IL. Dale was employed by Honeywell as a Registered Professional Engineer. Dale enjoyed making model steam engines and was known as the neighborhood handyman. He also was a Ham radio operator under the handle W9SRX. Surviving are his wife Eleanor of Freeport, daughter Karen Accola of Marshfield, WI and three sons David (Nancy) of Freeport, Dan (Mary) of Muscatine, IA and Doug (Teresa) of McKinney, TX. Dale and Elli also enjoy ten grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his twin brother Paul (Florence) of Allentown, PA. Dale is preceded in death by his parents and two brothers Jack and Don. Funeral services will be 3:00 P.M. Friday February 21, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service. Burial will be at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for FHN Hospice. Please visit Dale's guestbook at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Feb. 19 to Feb. 21, 2020