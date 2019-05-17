|
Dale Hibst 1931—2019
Dale Hibst, 87 of Freeport passed away at home on May 15, 2019. Dale was born in Freeport, IL. On July 5, 1931 to Dana and Margaret (Gastmann) Hibst. Dale's education began in a one room country school with all eight grades of 80 students and one teacher. He graduated Freeport High School in 1949 and Knox College in 1953 with a BA in Pre-Med and in 1971 received a Master of Business degree from NIU. On March 14, 1954 he was united in marriage to Marian White at Zion Church in Freeport. After completing his military service in the Army Medical Cops as a 1st Lt (ROTC) in Germany, he worked for 16 years for Honeywell in Freeport, San Diego, and the Boston area. In 1973 Dale moved back to Freeport and worked for Newell Cos., from which he retired in 2000. Dale was a former member of the Freeport Jaycees and Noon Kiwanis of which he was a past president and was named Kiwanian of the Year. He also served two terms on the Stephenson County Board. He was a member of Park Hills EFC where he served as a class discussion leader, member of the General Board and most recently served as an Elder. Dale enjoyed reading, golfing, and solving word or number puzzles. The highlight of his spare time was spending time with his three wonderful granddaughters. He is survived by his wife, Marian & daughter Debbie of Freeport; a son, David (Marcia) of Minneapolis; granddaughters, Jennifer Unger of Abbotsford, B.C., Canada; Emily (Dan) Gooch of St. Paul, Minn., and Alissa Hibst of Minneapolis. In addition, he felt greatly blessed to have five great grandchildren – Tobias and Kajsa Unger and Ethan, Linnea, and Wallace Gooch. He is also survived by his sister, Norma Stine of Freeport. Preceding Dale in death were his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Ethel Hibst, and brother-in-law, Jack Stine. Cremation rites have been accorded. Visitation will be Sunday, May 19th from 2:00 to 5:00 pm at Walker Mortuary in Freeport. A memorial service with be held on Monday, May 20th at 11:00 am at Park Hills Church with Pastor Larry Elliott officiating. There will be a visitation before the service beginning at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in his name. Condolences may be shared at www.walkermortuary.com.
