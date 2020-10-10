Dale J. Jensen 1930 —2020
Dale J. Jensen, 90, of Freeport, passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport, IL. Dale was born February 4, 1930 in Freeport, IL to Clyde and Ferol (Phillips) Jensen. On May 1, 1954 he marred Elise Binninger in Freeport at First Methodist Church. Mrs. Jensen passed away September 23, 1995. Dale was a 1949 graduate of Dakota High School, He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Fairbanks and Morse before retiring from Newell in 1995 where he worked as a Shipping Clerk for 20 years. Dale enjoyed collecting trains and train memorabilia and attending train shows. He is survived by his sister, Nany (Jensen) Seiner of Freeport. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Harold Jensen and Ronald Jensen; and sister, Jean (Jensen) Mader. Due to Covid 19 there will be no services. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Dale's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com