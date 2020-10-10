1/1
Dale J. Jensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dale's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale J. Jensen 1930 —2020
Dale J. Jensen, 90, of Freeport, passed away Friday October 9, 2020 at Presence St. Joseph in Freeport, IL. Dale was born February 4, 1930 in Freeport, IL to Clyde and Ferol (Phillips) Jensen. On May 1, 1954 he marred Elise Binninger in Freeport at First Methodist Church. Mrs. Jensen passed away September 23, 1995. Dale was a 1949 graduate of Dakota High School, He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was employed at Fairbanks and Morse before retiring from Newell in 1995 where he worked as a Shipping Clerk for 20 years. Dale enjoyed collecting trains and train memorabilia and attending train shows. He is survived by his sister, Nany (Jensen) Seiner of Freeport. Dale was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, Harold Jensen and Ronald Jensen; and sister, Jean (Jensen) Mader. Due to Covid 19 there will be no services. Burial will take place in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established in Dale's memory. Please sign his guestbook and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Oct. 10 to Oct. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home - Freeport

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved