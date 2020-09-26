1/1
Dale Larsen
1946 - 2020
Dale R. Larsen, age 73, of Stockton, IL went on to be with the Lord on September 21, 2020 after a 3 year battle with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis. He was born December 29, 1946 in Lena, IL to the late William and Helen (Krise) Larsen. He loved farming, hunting and baking. He worked for Chicago NW Railroad, the Farmers Exchange, was a dairy farmer for 20 years and Kolb Lena Cheese Factory for 22 years. After retirement, he worked for Gerlach Farms and drove for Barkau Automotive. He is a member of Calvary United Methodist Church and Masonic Lodge #170 of Freeport for 37 years. Dale and Kay (Johnson) married January 31, 1970 at Calvary United Methodist Church in Stockton. Dale is survived by his wife, Kay Larsen of Stockton; his sister, Pat Lovett of Austin, TX; his daughters, Amy Werkheiser (Karl McPeek) of Freeport and Sara (Todd) Patterson of Monroe, WI; his son, Andrew (Elaine) Larsen of Lena; and his 6 grandchildren, John, William and Matthew Werkheiser, and Max, Maggie and Molly Patterson. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Helen (Krise) Larsen; his brother, Ronald Larson; his grandson, Cody Larsen; and his half brother-in-law, Jim Lovett. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Hermann Funeral Home in Stockton at 2:00 p.m. beginning with a Masonic Service. There will be a visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Morseville Cemetery. A memorial fund has been established. Condolences may be shared at www.hermannfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Freeport Journal Standard from Sep. 26 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
30
Visitation
12:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
SEP
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
Funeral services provided by
Hermann Funeral Home - Stockton
249 N. Park Street
Stockton, IL 61085
(815) 947-3355
September 26, 2020
Kenneth McPeek
Friend
September 26, 2020
Prayers and thoughts are with the family. Remember seeing Dale and Kay at the Monroe baseball games as they watched grandson play. A very nice couple!
Dixie and Jack Beyer
Friend
