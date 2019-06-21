|
|
Dale Veach 1927—2019
Dale L. Veach, 91, of Bella Vista died Monday, June 17, 2019 at Circle of Life Hospice in Bentonville. He was born August 16, 1927 the son of Liela and Martin Veach in Freeport, Illinois.
Dale proudly served in the US Army. He was a member of the Masons Order of the Eastern Star and American Legion. He enjoyed playing cards, watching Chicago Cubs baseball and other sports.
He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Clifford Veach, and one grandson, Joshua.
Dale is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nancy Veach, son, Kurt Kahl (Sherrie) of Freeport, Illinois, three daughters; Julie Kahl of Cedarville, Illinois, Debra Dickinson of Freeport, Illinois, Brenda Ruter of Cape Coral, Florida, nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and many family and friends.
A celebration of Dale's life will be 10:00am Saturday, June 29th at First United Methodist Church in Bella Vista.
Arrangements by Epting Funeral Home of Bella Vista. Condolences: www.eptingfuneralhome.webs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from June 21 to June 23, 2019