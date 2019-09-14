|
Dale Wernicke 1944—2019
Dale L. Wernicke 75, of Lena passed away on Friday September 13, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison, WI. He was born on February 23, 1944 to Louis and Marie (Breed) Wernicke in Freeport, IL. He married Anita Rood in Monroe, WI in 1970. He graduated from Lena-Winslow High School in 1962. He was a 3rd generation farmer and raised purebred shorthorn cattle and exhibited all over North America. Dale loved the cattle business in all aspects. He was a member of the American Shorthorn Association and served on the board of directors. He was a past Builder of the Breed award recipient in 1986 and received numerous National and State awards showing his cattle. He is leaving his legacy to his 4th generation son Ryan. He also enjoyed watching his grandchildren show cattle and pigs. He is survived by his son Ryan (Mary) Wernicke of Lena, grandchildren; Laci, Ty and Isabella, Siblings-Alan Wernicke of NY and Lynda (Reggie) Greeley of CO and, numerous friends that he considered family.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife Anita in 2012. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday September 19, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home in Lena, IL. Visitation will be from 4:00 till 8:00 pm on Wednesday September 18, 2019 at the Leamon Funeral Home.
Burial will be in Lena Burial Park. A memorial has been established in his name. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Sept. 14 to Sept. 17, 2019