|
|
Dalen Wichmann 1925—2020
McConnell- Dalen C. Wichmann, 94, passed away at his home with his family by his side. He was born on November 4, 1925 to Charles and Ethal (Solace) Wichmann. He married June Popp on May 18, 1962 in Freeport, IL, they were married over 50 years. He served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1956 in Germany and drove the general. Dalen worked as a group leader at Attwoods in Stockton, IL and farmed all his life. He had ponies and horses and showed them. He was also a 4-H Leader for 17 years. He had a love for Allis Chalmers equipment and set it up and delivered it.
Dalen is survived by his son John (Maureen) Wichmann of Orangeville, IL, step-children; Tim (Deb) Carter of Freeport, IL, Rick Carter of Stockton, IL, Diane (Terry) Gift of Surprise, AZ, grandchildren; Cody, Hannah, Charity, Kyle, Michael, Ryan, and Samantha, 9 great-grandchildren, and his brother, Claire (Lois) Wichmann of Cedarville, IL.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, June Wichmann, and his sister, Louise Dennin.
Private family graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at the Richland Center Cemetery.
Burial will be at Richland Center Cemetery.
Pastor Tim Wauchope will officiate the services.
A memorial has been established in his memory.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.leamonfh.com.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020