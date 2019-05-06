Dana Jo Underhill 1963—2019

Dana Jo Underhill, 56, of Freeport died Saturday May 4, 2019 peacefully in her home, surrounded by loved ones. Born March 30, 1963 in Freeport, she was the daughter of Robert and Sharon Miller. She married David Underhill on March 23, 2013. She was a dedicated preschool teacher for students with special needs for many years. Most recently, she was working for the Stockton School District. She graduated with both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from NIU. Dana was happiest when spending time with family, whether it was boating at the family lake house, exploring a new city, or cooking everyone's favorite recipes together in the kitchen. A dedicated wife, mother, daughter and "GiGi", Dana effortlessly put others' needs before her own and didn't think twice to lend a helping hand to those around her. Her sweet disposition, easy laugh and joyous smile were readily available and her inner strength and determined spirit live on through her beautiful daughters and loving husband. Dana never missed an opportunity to take photos to capture all of life's best moments and it was evident by all of the frames and photo albums around the house. One of Dana's greatest joys was spending time with her granddaughter Madison. She always had the toys and crafts ready to go when Madison visited and could not wait for the next visit when she left. Her phone was filled with pictures and videos of Maddy and she always loved a Skype session to sing her songs and make her laugh. Surviving are her husband David of Freeport, mother Sharon of Freeport, daughter Emily Logan (Dewayne) of Michigan, daughter Sarah Bernhard (Dan) of Illinois, granddaughter Madison Bernhard of Illinois, step daughters Ashley Underhill of Illinois, Brittany Wells (Jake) of Illinois, stepson Jordan Underhill (Emilee Pagano) of Texas, sisters Kristen Keith of Freeport, Stephanie Yarzak (George) of Freeport, Lisa Miller (Kevin) of Freeport, brother Craig (Pearl) Miller of Virginia, numerous nieces and nephews, beloved dog Bailey and grand dogs Jax and Bella. She was preceded in death by her father Robert Miller, father-in-law Bennet Underhill, mother-in-law Nancy Underhill, brother Barry Miller and brother-in-law Brian Keith. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 8th at 11:00 a.m. at Walker Mortuary in Freeport with a visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Calvary Cemetery in Freeport. A memorial fund has been established in her name. Condolences may be shared with her family at www.walkermortuary.com. Published in The Journal-Standard from May 6 to May 8, 2019