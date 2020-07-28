Daniel Davidson 01/16/1954—07/27/2020

Daniel Lee Davison 66 passed away July 27 at his home in Rockford, He was the son of Kenneth Davidson and Joanne and Max A Marcum. Daniel Graduated in 1974 from Freeport high school he works at Eagle supermarket for many many years, He is survived by his sisters Pamela Adams of Freeport, Sandra Berghaus of Franklin, Brothers Mark Kevin and Gary Marcum all of Freeport and his uncle David Davidson and many nieces and nephews.Due to COVID-19 a memorial will Held at a later date. A memorial has been established in his memory, Cards and condolences can be sent to Daniel Davidson % Pam Adams and Sandra Berghaus 104 Berrywood Dr.. Freeport il 61032



