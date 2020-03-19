|
Daniel E. "Stro" Strohecker 1965—2020
Daniel Eli "Stro" Strohecker, 54, of Mount Morris, IL, formerly of Lanark, IL, passed away with his family by his side on March 17th, 2020 at FHN Hospital in Freeport, IL after recently being diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was born August 26, 1965, in Savanna, IL to Richard and Mae Strohecker.
He worked many jobs including machine operator at Quad Graphics in Mount Morris, IL for 23 years and most recently as a machinist for Danfoss Power Solutions in Freeport, IL.
On February 22, 2020, Dan married the love of his life, Sara Martin.
He graduated from Highland Community College in 2012 and from Lanark High School (Home of the Fighting Beavers) in 1983.
Daniel loved antiques, the Chicago Cubs, woodworking, and anything mechanical. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed traveling and exploring with them. He had been a proud member of the Graphics Communications Teamsters Local 65B in which he held many offices including president, and the Mount Morris Moose Club.
He is survived by wife Sara of Mount Morris, daughter Grace (Austin) Druien of Holcomb, IL, daughter Audra Martin of Union, KY, grandson Warren Druien of Holcomb, IL, brother Ronald (Ann) Strohecker of Lanark, brother Charles Strohecker of Lanark, sister-in-law Sheryl Strohecker of Lanark, special nieces and nephews Matt (Shelby) Strohecker, Seth (Katy) Strohecker, Jacey Strohecker, and great nephew and niece Logan and Amelia Strohecker.
He is preceded in death by father Richard Strohecker, mother Mae Strohecker, and brother Michael Strohecker.
Dan was a friend to all he met. He was patient, loving, generous, and kind.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a memorial yet to be established.
Due to COVID-19, private family services will be held Saturday in Finch Funeral Home, Mount Morris, IL.
A celebration of life will follow at a later date.
A live stream video will be available at 10:30 A.M. on Saturday March 21, 2020, on Sara's facebook page.
Published in The Journal-Standard from Mar. 19 to Mar. 21, 2020