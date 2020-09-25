Daniel Jones 1949—2020
Melbourne, FL – Daniel R. Jones, formerly of Freeport, passed away on September 5, 2020 at home. He was born September 11, 1949 to George and Arlyne (Epping) Jones of Freeport. He graduated Freeport High School in 1967. Most of his adult life was spent in Florida doing a variety of construction jobs in the Deerfield Beach area. He loved being at the beach enjoying his time there.
He is survived by his brother, Mike (Vicki) Jones of Freeport; 2 nephews, Daniel (Melissa) Jones of Winslow, IL and Christopher Jones of Madison, WI; 1 niece Kelly (Tim) Bishop of Frederick, CO.
He is predeceased by his parents. Cremation rites were accorded and there will be a private family burial at a later date.
