|
|
Daniel Scott Grossenbacher 1968—2019
Daniel Scott Grossenbacher, 51, of Freeport, died Thursday April 18, 2019 at FHN Memorial Hospital. Daniel was born January 19, 1968 in Freeport, the son of Roy and Carol (Dees) Grossenbacher. Daniel was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. He enjoyed fishing and collecting John Deere Toy's. He had many jobs throughout the years working at Nursing Homes, Restaurants and Gas Stations. Surviving are his parents, Roy and Carol Grossenbacher of Freeport; two brothers, Michael (Brenda) Grossenbacher of Orangeville and Randy (Cami) Grossenbacher of Leaf River; aunt and uncle, Carol (Hank) Dammann; aunt, Electa Trie; nieces and nephews, Zaylinn and Corbin Grossenbacher, Nic Duncan, Justin and Ashton Grossenbacher, Stephanie Baker and Justin Badertscher; also surviving are five great nieces and nephews. Daniel was preceded in death by his two brothers, Mark and Ricky Grossenbacher; and aunt, Judy Dees. Memorial Services will be 5:00 p.m. Monday April 29, 2019 at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church. Rev. Karen Tews will officiate. Visitation will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Daniel's memory. Please sign his guest book and share a remembrance at www.burketubbs.com
Published in The Journal-Standard from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019