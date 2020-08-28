Daniel Suess 1945—2020
Daniel C. Suess, 74, of Manteno and formerly of Herscher passed away August 23, 2020 at IL Veterans Home in Manteno. He was born September 2, 1945 to Harold and Rosa (Saaijenga) Suess.
Daniel proudly served our county in the United States Air Force. He was a banker and the former Vice President of State Bank of Herscher. Daniel was a member of the Herscher Athletic Club, the Herscher Lions Club and Trinity Lutheran Church. He served as past Mayor of Herscher and was an avid Cubs and Packers fan.
Daniel is survived by 2 sons and a daughter-in-law; Michael (Emelia) Suess of Cooksville, IL and Steve Suess of Bloomington, a step daughter, Brandy Perry of Herscher, 4 grandchildren; Makayla, Ashley, Cole Perry and Aubry Suess. Also surviving are 2 sisters and brothers-in-law; June (Tom) Kelly, Sylvia (Bill) Hillman and 4 brothers and sisters-in-law; George (Tommie) Suess, Dick (Joanne) Suess, Harvey (JoAnn) Suess and Jim (Shirley) Suess.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The visitation will be 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at Schreffler Funeral Home, Bourbonnais Chapel. The funeral will follow at 11:30 a.m. Per CDC guidelines, masks and social distancing are required. Burial will be at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. Memorials may be made to Family Wishes.
